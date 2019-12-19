|
August 28, 1926 - December 16, 2019 Mary (Kit) Muessig died peacefully at age 93 in Claremont, CA. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Siegfried J. Muessig (d. 2018) and her brother Sterling Sharp, Jr. Survived by sons Hans (Sarah Dennett) of Northfield, MN, and grandson Christopher, and Philipp (Laura) of Minneapolis, MN, and grandchildren Anna and Will. Kit was born to Sterling Brown Sharp and Bertha Elizabeth (Habicht) Sharp in the small coastal town of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, near New Orleans. She earned a BA degree in psychology from the University of Mississippi and moved to Claremont with her husband in 1952, where her two children were born in nearby Pomona. After an active life of 49 years in Pasadena, CA, Kit returned to Claremont to enjoy her last 11 years at Mt. San Antonio Gardens. Lover of dogs, plants, cartoons, reading and travel, Kit, while a private person, had a light-heartedness that particularly showed itself at the end of her life. A private memorial service and burial will be held in spring 2020 at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gifts in Kit's memory may be made to the compassionate staff of Mt. San Antonio Gardens, 900 Harrison Ave., Pomona, CA 91767.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019