December 9, 1947 - January 8, 2020 Dolores (as she liked to be called) ended her second battle with cancer at home with her family on January 8th. She is survived by husband Stephen, children Peter, Stephen, Joseph, and Marianne, and grandson Kento.Born Mary Dolores Restivo in Queens, New York to parents Ben and Josie Restivo. She graduated Saint John's University in 1969 with a BA in History. Married Stephen Parise in 1970 and moved to Los Angeles. She dedicated her life to raising and making a home for her four children. Dolores never lost her New York toughness or accent and kept us all in line.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 19, 2020