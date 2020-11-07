November 5, 1942 - October 12, 2020 Molly Brant died unexpectedly in San Francisco of natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus.Molly was born in Los Angeles, to Freeman Rogers Brant and Lorraine Woerner Brant, the first of their three daughters. She attended Marlborough School and Stanford University, later obtaining a Masters in Public Administration from the University of Washington.Upon graduation from Stanford she moved to Switzerland for a year at the request of her professor, British businessman Sir Harold Mitchell, to serve as his research assistant for his doctorial dissertation and assist with his property management. Returning to Los Angeles, she worked as Assistant to the Head of the Lower School at Marlborough School where she also established the school's first Alumnae Office.In 1969 she moved to San Francisco and began her distinguished career with the United States General Services Administration. Promoted to Director of the Regional Facilities Planning staff, she was responsible for construction of and improvements to federal buildings and courthouses throughout the western United States. Fluent in French, Spanish and Portuguese, she also specialized in intergovernmental relations with Mexico and Canada on behalf of the GSA. Following retirement in 1997, she continued to assist with U.S. and Mexico facilities planning negotiations as an unpaid volunteer.In addition to her many charitable activities, she served as President of the Metropolitan Club of San Francisco. She headed the successful restoration effort of the Club's historic building and helped establish the charitable foundation that preserves it.All who knew her fondly remember her caring, helpfulness, friendliness, engaging smile and personal courage. She never hesitated to offer her help to others in need. She possessed an understated, bemused sense of humor, a fondness for puns, and a sharp wit. She nurtured a love for the arts and literature. Molly is survived and dearly missed by her two sisters, Vicky Martin and Chrissy Brant; brother-in-law Neil Martin; her three nephews, Neil, Brant (Kate Aishton), and Charlie Martin; and her two grand nephews, Artie and Tommy Aishton-Martin. A private family memorial will be held at Grace Cathedral.Donations in Molly's memory may be made to Marlborough School, All Saints' Church Beverly Hills or a charity of your choice
