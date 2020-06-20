Mary Bottum died peacefully in her home Thursday morning surrounded by her four children. Born in Wall, South Dakota, she attended St Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana. In 1959 she moved to Los Angeles with her husband, Roswell, and raised her family. Mary was a dedicated Hospice volunteer and accomplished pianist, who took joy in playing at the LA County Jail Sunday Mass for over twenty years. She was preceded in death by Ros, her husband of 35 years, and her brother Billy. Her rye humor, frankness and warmth earned her friends in every chapter of life. She will be missed by all, especially her children, Catherine, Elizabeth, Roddy and Stephanie; her nine grandchildren; sister, Catherine; two sons-in-law and dear companion, Francis Montgomery. A virtual service will be held 6/23/2020, 11:00 AM, at StBrendanLA.org. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Homeboy Industries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.