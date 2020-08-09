November 3, 1916 - June 6, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Rogers, 103 ½, passed June 6th in her Tiburon home, in the arms of her son and granddaughter wearing her signature canary yellow. Mary was a storyteller and a feminist, a matriarch and a crafter. She was "obsessed" with money management. Her maxim was "Let the logic of events take their course", approaching the countless challenges faced across her 103 years with true grit and positivity. Mary began her career in finance, learning to use a comptometer for Standard Oil in 1934. She later became one of few female financial consultants for Waddell & Reed and Citicorp. Here Mary recognized that many women were uninformed in finance. This void led to the 1978-pioneering book, "Women & Money" where she questioned women boldly, "If your husband doesn't come home tonight, do you know where the money is?" Activated to raise women up, Mary joined the Los Angeles Chapter of the League of Women Voters in 1949, serving as president, treasurer and chairman of the speaker's bureau. She lovingly referred to the league as her "education". Mary was born Mary Schmidt on Nov. 3, 1916, in Everett, Wash., to Niels Andrew-Anderson Schmidt and Helen Rebecca Walker. She married Camden Eugene Rogers in 1941, having one child, John Camden Rogers whom they raised in Westchester, CA. Mary is survived and honored by her son John Rogers, grandson Roby Rogers, granddaughter Carly Rogers and multiple great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Sutter Care at Home Hospice, Marin Humane Society or the League of Women Voters.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store