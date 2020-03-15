|
Mary Frances Bertain passed away March 7 in Sherman Oaks, Calif.She was born August 17, 1934 in Brighton, Massachusetts to Jeremiah and Mary Sullivan.Mary received her Bachelor's Degree at Boston State Teachers College and moved to San Diego to begin her teaching career.There she met her husband, Richard Bertain, who was also a teacher.They moved to the San Fernando Valley where they raised 6 children.She taught 2nd Grade at St. John Eudes Catholic School for 19 years. In 1990, when Richard got a job in Washington, D.C, working for the President, they moved to Georgetown.While there, Mary worked in Barbara Bush's Correspondence Office and she and her husband were chairpersons of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. They returned to California where Mary worked as the Wedding Coordinator at St. John Baptist de la Salle Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard V. Bertain and her son, Michael Bertain.She will be truly missed by her surviving 5 children,9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as two brothers.Services are as follows:Rosary/Viewing: Friday, March 20 4:30-8:00 @ Bastian & Perrott, Oswald Mortuary in Northridge.Funeral Mass: Saturday, March 21 10:00am @ St. John Eudes Catholic Church in Chatsworth, followed by burial at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills.https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/northridge-ca/mary-bertain-9079862
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 15, 2020