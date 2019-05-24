Resources More Obituaries for Mary Fenady Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Frances Fenady

Obituary Condolences Flowers August 8, 1930 - May 19, 2019 Mary Frances Fenady died peacefully at home on May 19, 2019 with her family by her side. Mary Frances was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on August 8, 1930 to Loretta and Francis Dolan. She grew up with her parents and sisters, Patricia and Barbara, in Toledo, Ohio, attended Notre Dame High School and the University of Toledo, where she met her future husband, Andrew J. Fenady, while starring alongside of him in countless plays. Mary Frances would soon become A.J.'s real-life leading lady, marrying her college sweetheart on June 30, 1956 and joining him in Los Angeles where he was forging a career as a writer-producer. Their sixty-three-year marriage was the stuff of storybooks. Full of life lessons, but more importantly, full of love. Love they shared with their six children: Gena Fenady-Ryan, Duke Fenady (and Di), Sean Fenady, Shannon Fenady (deceased), Andrew F. Fenady (and Regina) and Thomas Fenady, along with their seven grandchildren and great-grandson, Nicholas. Throughout the years, the family gatherings were aplenty – not limited to holidays. At Rossmore, there was an open door for family and friends all year-round. Everyone, greeted by a hug, a kiss, the smiling twinkle in her Irish eyes – and of course, the savory aroma of her homemade Chasen's chili wafting from her kitchen. Mary Frances was an inspiration to all who met her. She lived a lifetime of service. Spending countless hours volunteering at Children's Hospital, St. Brendan Church, the Assistance League as well as Pi Beta Phi, and at Loyola High School, where all five of her sons attended. Having received her teaching credential along with a master's degree in English literature and psychology from Ohio State, Mary Frances volunteered as a drama instructor and director while her daughter, Gena, attended Marlborough. Throughout their marriage, Mary Frances and her husband have been generous sponsors of several scholarships and scholastic awards from Los Angeles to their hometown high schools and universities in Toledo. In 2010 Mary Frances, a committed Catholic and daily communicant, received the Papal Honor 'Benemerenti' bestowed on her by Pope Benedict XVI, "in recognition of her committed service to Christ and the Church." Mary Frances – wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend – will be missed, but the memory and impact of her kindness and love will remain forever. A Mass will be held at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 310 S. Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles, on Wednesday, May 29 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions to Loyola High School or St. Brendan Catholic Church. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 24 to May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries