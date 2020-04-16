Home

Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions, Rice Center
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
(310) 792-7599
Sister Mary Frances Horan


1921 - 2020
Sister Mary Frances Horan Obituary
March 28, 1921 - March 24, 2020 Sister Mary Frances Horan, CSJ, age 98, passed away on March 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Born March 28, 1921 in San Francisco, she was part of a large family with strong ties; family always meant a great deal to her. Sister spent 39 happy and fulfilling years in education and administration and 19 years as Pastoral Associate. In 2000 she retired from full time ministry to serve the "dear neighbor" in volunteer programs for the blind, adult literacy and in outreach to the sick and aging. Mary Frances truly had a heart filled with the desire to serve. Sr. Mary Frances is survived by nieces and nephews. When service dates are set, they will be listed on the mortuary website. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions (www.LAfuneral.com) for upcoming service information, to send messages and to share memories. Donations in memory of Sister Mary Frances Horan may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
