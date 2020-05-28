Mary Grace Smaldino, 99, the matriarch of her family, passed away peacefully in her Los Feliz home surrounded by her loving family on May 1, 2020. She is survived by 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Mary Grace was born in Bari, Italy. She sailed to the United States with her family in 1934, and within four years she met and married the love of her life, Johnny, in 1938. They were married for 65 incredible years. Together they built both a successful seafood and poultry business and their dream home in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

Mary's greatest passion was cooking and hosting delicious Italian meals for her family and friends well into her early 90's. She was generous, kind, beautiful and loved by all.

She enjoyed playing cards, watching sports and helping her children by working with them in their businesses.

At the beginning and end of each day Mary always prayed for her family, peace and those less fortunate.

We Love You and We Will Never Forget You.

