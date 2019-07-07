November 19, 1919 - June 25, 2019 Camarillo, Ca. Mary Gurin "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure".With heavy hearts we announce the passing on June 25th of our beautiful mother Mary Elizabeth Gurin, 99, of Camarillo, Ca. as she was surrounded with love. Mary was born 11/19/19 in Philadelphia, Pa. and as a young adult moved to New York to explore acting and spend time in Summer Stock. This is where she met then married Peter J Gurin, spent the next fifty wonderful years together and raised 8 beautiful children. They moved from Philadelphia to California in 1953 and after the passing of her husband in May 1995, she continued to devote her life to her family and their many interests. Mary was an incredible mother, devoted wife and an inspiration to all. She had a contagious smile and an abundance of love in her heart for everyone she met. Mary was a strong independent woman and a loyal friend with a great sense of humor. Mary enjoyed bowling, entertaining with friends and her involvement with the Super Seniors of Camarillo. Mary is survived by seven children: Michele Gurin, Janice Gurin (deceassed), Denise Gurin, Donna Linzay(Robbie Linzay), Peter Gurin Jr., Greg Gurin, Lisa Zimmerman and Lori Gurin. Granddaughters: Davida Vaccaro (Michael Lockwood), Allie Gurin, Georgia and Juliet Zimmerman. Family and friends are invited to the funeral for Mary E. Gurin to be held Tuesday, July 9th, at 1:30pm at St. Mary Magdalen Church 25 N. Las Posas Rd., Camarillo, Ca. 93010.www.piercebrothersvalleyoaks.com Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 7, 2019