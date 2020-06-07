Mary Helen Rolfes Brady, beloved daughter of Helen Slavik Rolfes and William Henry Rolfes, loving mother of Joseph (Debbie), Mark (Linda), Douglas (Tanya), John and Todd (Karen), and adoring grandmother to 10 wonderful grandchildren, peacefully joined her loving parents and sister (Joan Rolfes Simpson) in Heaven on March 21 2020. Mary was an amazing and accomplished woman, mother, fundraiser and community leader. Born in St. Louis, MO in November 26, 1933, Mary made her way to Stanford University after having graduated in the Evanston Township (Illinois) High School class of 1951. After marrying her husband Donald Sheridan Brady, whom she met at Stanford, Mary settled in Southern California in 1954. For 30 years in Los Angeles, Mary was a major fundraising volunteer for organizations including the John Tracy Clinic (1960-1965), the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (1968-1972), the Los Angeles Junior Philharmonic (1969-1980), the Stanford University Women's Guild (1972-1980), the Hollygrove Orphanage and the St Francis Medical Center. Mary served as President, Treasurer and Legislative Coordinator of the Los Angeles Junior Philharmonic Committee during the 1970s, and later as a member of the Founders Circle. Mary served on the Board of Directors of Hollygrove Orphanage from 1982 to 1985 and on the Board of Directors of the Saint Francis Medical Center from 1985 to 1987. Mary was recognized as a lifelong member and volunteer of St. Vincent Medical Center. Mary was a retired residential real estate agent both in Los Angeles (Hancock Park / 10 years) and in Rancho Mirage 25 years). Mary was also active in Palm Desert, where she lived for the last 30 years, fundraising on behalf of the McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts. Mary was instrumental in helping steer substantial resources from the corporate offices of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlantic Richfield Company, and Trader Joe's Grocery Store Chain to the fine arts world and to the orphaned children of Southern California. Mary's friends and neighbors in Rancho Mirage fondly remember Mary as someone who always put others ahead of herself, as Mary was always the first to call on neighbors and friends during times of illness or challenge. An avid disciple of classical music, an accomplished classical pianist, a perfection-demanding piano instructor, and a loving mother and giving friend, Mary gave private piano lessons to many of the young children of Hancock Park during the 1970s and 1980s from her home on North McCadden Place. Mary's other passion was teaching the young children of Hancock Park piano, and the apex of her piano teaching career was in 1986-1988 as Tina Turner's private piano instructor. Mary was a gracious, gregarious and outgoing member of the community. Her opinions on community issues were often sought, as she stayed active as both a powerful fundraiser for the community, and as the strong and disciplined mother of her five sons. Mary's primary loves were her family, classical music, Stanford University, fundraising and the Republican National Party. Mary Rolfes Brady is survived by her five sons, in birth order: Joseph William, Mark David, Douglas Sheridan, John Rolfes, and Todd Christopher. She was also adored by her 10 grandchildren: Ashley, Cameron, Sheridan, Tyler, Henry, Eleanor, Claire, Griffin, Gerhardt, and Spranger. Mary is survived by her oldest sister Shirley Rolfes McCreight of Gilbert, AZ. A Celebration of life will be held for Mary in Rancho Mirage, after current shelter-in-place restrictions lift. Mary's final resting place will be in Lafayette, California, beside and in-peace with her mother and father. In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts in Palm Desert, California. For those wishing to co-celebrate Mary's life later this summer or fall, please contact her oldest son Mr. Joseph W. Brady at jbrady@thebradcocompanies.com or on his cell (between 7AM-5PM) at (760) 954-4567.



