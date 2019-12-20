Home

Mary Helen [Sunny] Cruz

Mary Helen [Sunny] Cruz Obituary
February 9, 1935 - December 14, 2019 Mary Helen (Sunny) Cruz passed away on December 14, 2019 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Mary Helen was with the LA County Registrar/Recorders office for 32 years and retired in 1999. She volunteered her time to a number of worthy causes including as commissioner to the Commission on Aging, as a Board member of the Metro Disability Section, Blend and Friends of Taiwan. Sunny is survived by her sister Hope Borys, her brothers Joe Henry and Leonard Cruz, many nieces and nephews, her partner Rita Baird and many beloved friends. Mary Helen will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
