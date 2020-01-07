|
April 29, 1938 - December 27, 2019 She was so easy to love because she loved so easily. While she died peacefully, the last half year was dibilitating due to severe COPD. She ultimately succumbed to cancer.Born in Oakland, Ca., she grew up in nearby San Leandro. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1959 with a degree in sociology and a teaching credential. It was at Cal she met Bob Steiner and they were wed in 1961.Mary Jane lived a life full of friends and unconditional friendships. She gave and received joy. Mary Jane loved many people but she loved all animals."Loving, caring, thoughtful, honest, big-hearted and generous, lucky to have had her in our lives and tough, if you didn't do right," is how her friends most describe Mary Jane.More than this, she was progressive, independent and self sufficient. She inspired many girls and young women to be the same.Mary Jane enjoyed a 14 year elementary school teaching career in Berkeley and Oakland before the family moved to Los Angeles where she ultimately enjoyed a long career in interior decorating, working for her and her husband's best friend, Dave Neiman at Danmer Shutters.Her job was never work because she relished meeting new people and helping them enjoy their homes more.Mary Jane also loved the Lakers and appreciated the kindnesses of her husband's boss. Jerry Buss and the Buss family. She especially enjoyed the time she spent as a "Laker Wife" and the achievements of that group in the 1980s in raising scholarship money for deserving young people.She is predeceased by two children Susan and Alan. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Bob, daughter Cathy, brother Jack Eglin and his loving friend Marcy Steele, niece and nephew Anne Marie and Jon Fritz, nephew Matt Eglin and five great nieces and nephews and a legion of dear friends whose lives were sweeter and enriched because they'd met Mary Jane.Should you wish, a contribution to the Achievable Clinic (achievable. org) to support persons with developmental disabilities, or to any animal support group would honor her greatly.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020