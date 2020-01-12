|
October 20, 1954 - December 29, 2019 It is with deep regret and sorrow that family and friends report the death of Mary Jo Ginty. Mary Jo (MJ) was born and raised in Ohio and moved to California in 1983. She loved her city, Long Beach, and Southern California. She and her daughter, Savannah, were actively involved in community affairs, delivering meals to seniors, feeding the homeless and performing numerous acts of love and service to those in need.MJ loved the Long Beach Symphony and attended faithfully. She was a supporter of local theatres, and the library as reading was a favorite activity. Her firm belief in education was demonstrated in her career and participation on the board at her daughter's High School, St. Anthony's.MJ received an MBA at UCLA Anderson School of Business and proudly participated in the Long Beach Leaders program. MJ had a rich professional life, was a master planner and organizer and a great asset to any business she worked for or created. Most importantly of all, Mary Jo was a wonderful, kind, fun, loving person who leaves behind many, many dear and cherished friends. She was full of sage wisdom and comfort/condolence whenever needed. MJ loved bringing people of all walks of life together and she loved to entertain. She delighted and excelled at throwing parties – large and small. MJ was so proud of Savannah and they were very close. MJ is also survived by her siblings: John (Jodi); Carol (Dan); Patti (Mike); Bill (Lene); Joe (Norah); Mark (Bronwyn). She was preceded in death by her brothers Don and Richard, nephew Colin, and her parents, Shirley and John. Thank you, MJ. We will always cherish you and your love. May we keep your Spirit forever alive and share it with the world as you so graciously did. You made the world a better place in so many ways.Celebration of Life at St. Anthony's Parish Hall (behind the school, east of Olive on 6th St.), 620 Olive Ave, Long Beach, CA on Sunday, January 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. Parking: street or gym lot. In lieu of flowers, you can contribute to the charities closest to MJ's heart: www.womenshelterlb.org or St. Anthony's High School.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 12, 2020