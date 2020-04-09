|
August 18, 1929 - April 1, 2020 Mary L. Norris passed away at the age of 90 on April 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born to parents Elizabeth and Alexander Freceone on August 18, 1929 in Punxsutawney, PA. Mary graduated from nursing school in 1951. She was an RN surgical nurse at Westlake Village Hospital. She was compassionate and took great pride in her career. She married the love of her life, Charles B. Norris, in 1958. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Charlie, her sisters, her grandson Lucas Nalle, and nephew John Fricioni. Mary is survived by her children David Norris and Kellie Boyett, Vanessa and Rick Nalle and Vince and Cindy Norris, her grandchildren, Brandon Norris, Eric Norris, Keaton Nalle and Christian Nalle, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Mary was an accomplished cook. She loved to create beautiful and delicious food for her family and friends to enjoy. She and Charlie, along with their lifelong friends Mara and Joe Seidman, loved to host many dinner parties and socialize in their elegant Tarzana home. In later years, Mary moved to University Village, Thousand Oaks. She made many friends and meaningful forever memories. Mary enjoyed volunteering, assisting with party planning, and her role as an ambassador to University Village. She also played bridge regularly, and was a puzzle aficionado. Mary loved her friends and community. The family wishes to thank her devoted friends and University Village/Oakview staff for their love and support. Particularly, Lucy Ballard, Nancy Ferguson, and her Earth Angel, Jill Caumartin. She will be missed zipping by in her golf cart with her Besties by her side. She often said "See ya later Alligator." She is loved and will remain forever in our hearts. Funeral Arrangements ~ Pierce Valley Oaks-Griffin Mortuary
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 9, 2020