|
|
December 9, 1935 - January 30, 2020 Mary L. Silver was born "Mary L. Walker" on December 9, 1935 in the small town of Taft, located in the San Joaquin Valley of Kern County, California. She was born to parents, Ada & Perry Walker. Soon thereafter, she was joined by a set of twin sisters, Arlene & Darlene. The three sisters remained inseparable and Mary played a significant maternal role in her sisters' and each of their family's lives, for many decades. Mary Silver was our family's matriarch, our logical mind of reason, and the keeper of sound principles and high expectations. Mary married Warrick Feldman and raised their daughter, Debi in Beverly Hills, CA, where she remained an active (League of Women Voters) and charitable member of her community. Mary was an independent & passionate woman who cared deeply about social issues, the arts, and the importance of being an informed, contributing and active member of society. Years later, she married Lou Silver in Los Angeles, and soon moved to Indian Wells, CA. Lou & Mary were active philanthropists and involved with many organizations. Most dear to Mary's heart was the McCallum Theater. They shared a spectacular life in the warm Southern California desert. As a wonderful friend and generous donor over many decades, Mary's legacy and commitment to community will continue for years to come. Mary is survived by her adoring doggies, Bella & Twinkie, daughter, Debi Everett, her sister Arlene Willis-Lewis, and a potpourri of nieces and nephews who celebrate her playful spirit, youthful lifestyle, leading wisdom, elegant fashion, and abundant heart. Her family: Debi, Arlene, Jeff, Kelly, Tom, Jimmy, Marty and Julie and all of their children, will cherish and celebrate her remarkable example of a beautiful life lead, from the heart. Services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 11:00 am (10:30 am arrival), at Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary, 6001 W. Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, immediately followed by a small gathering at Mary's home in Beverly Hills, California. A celebration of Mary's life will be hosted by her friends in the Palm Desert area at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020