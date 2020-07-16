1/1
Mary Lou (Cresto) Heyer
July 6, 1925 - July 6, 2020 Born and raised in Trinidad, Colorado, married Clarence Heyer in 1948 and settled in Los Angeles in 1950. Raised 3 sons- Stephen, Larry and Chris. She was an eclectic, introspective, deep thinker who shared many stories with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an artist, voracious reader and always enjoyed a political discussion. She loved history, cooking & painting. She passed away peacefully on her 95th birthday, 3 days after we celebrated with her. We will miss her colorful presence in our lives.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
