July 6, 1925 - July 6, 2020 Born and raised in Trinidad, Colorado, married Clarence Heyer in 1948 and settled in Los Angeles in 1950. Raised 3 sons- Stephen, Larry and Chris. She was an eclectic, introspective, deep thinker who shared many stories with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an artist, voracious reader and always enjoyed a political discussion. She loved history, cooking & painting. She passed away peacefully on her 95th birthday, 3 days after we celebrated with her. We will miss her colorful presence in our lives.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store