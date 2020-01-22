|
Mary Louise Peña fell into the arms of her Lord on January 14, 2020, at her home in Granada Hills. Her strong faith carried her through to her final days on earth. Two days previous to her passing, Mary was visited by multiple family members, friends, and caregivers to hold her hand and lovingly say their good-byes. She loved to garden, play mahjong, and read. A talented cook, Mary shared her skills to create wonderful meals for her immediate and extended family. She worked for LAUSD for over 30 years. Mary, who loved and cherished her family, will be dearly missed by her husband of 67 years, Richard; her children Ray, Juli (Doug), Cindy (Jeff), and Rich (Karry); 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren, and one soon to arrive. We will miss her immensely, but we are consoled knowing that she is resting and at peace in heaven. Mary was born in Los Angeles and lived her entire life in the San Fernando Valley. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Julia Argott. She was the oldest of 12 children; 5 siblings predeceased her and she is survived by 6 siblings. The family will gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, January 25.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 22, 2020