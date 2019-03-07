February 24, 1914 - February 28, 2019 Mary Crotta, born in London, raised in Northern Italy and Manhattan, passed away peacefully in her sleep February 28 at the extraordinary age of 105. She was petite, beautiful, and vivacious, attributes which masked the indomitable strength of her spirit. She persevered, even as life struck its blows again and again. After moving to Los Angeles following her 1947 marriage, she lost her father J.B. at 58 while 8 months pregnant with her adored son John, nursed her mother Maria through pancreatic cancer until she passed away 10 years later at 66, endured John's illness and death at 16 from leukemia in 1965 and the sudden death at 59 of the love of her life, husband Arnold, in 1973. And still she kept going, raising daughter Carol, and running the family's well-loved Italian grocery and catering business, Gianino's, on Westwood Blvd. until she retired at 68. She became a first-time mother-in-law at 84 and, at 86, a first-time grandmother of Juliana Mary, who gave her the greatest joy. Her last decades were filled with family and friends, travel, her superlative cooking, good books, music, her deep Catholic faith, and the great gift of health. She died of old age, nothing more, and for that, we are grateful to God. She will never cease to be the most inspirational of role models to all of us she left behind. We love her, and will miss her every day. Mary is survived by daughter Carol, son-in-law David, granddaughter Juliana and so many close friends and relatives, both in the U.S. and in Italy. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in West Los Angeles, Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. and interment immediately after at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City. Donations can be made in her name to . Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary