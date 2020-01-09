|
April 23, 1935 - December 30, 2019
Mary M. Hovanessian, much-beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 in Bel Air, California. She was surrounded by her two daughters and husband.
Born in Tehran, Iran, to Serop and Susan Mashourian, Mary was the fourth of five children; she had one brother, Mac, and three sisters, Agatha, Dalita, and Terry. Mary attended school at Joan of Arc Elementary and High School in Tehran. In 1953, she moved to Los Angeles and went to Immaculate Heart College to study bacteriology and soon after worked in lab as a bacteriologist. During her time in Los Angeles, she met the love of her life, Shahen Hovanessian, who she married in 1960. Shortly thereafter, Shahen and Mary grew their family to four as they were pleasantly surprised with the blessing of twin daughters, Linda and Christina. Mary's world revolved around her husband, daughters, grandchildren, and her faith. Mary enjoyed philanthropy, especially her charity work for the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) and the Westside Ararat Guild. Mary was an elegant and beautiful woman of faith, with a gorgeous smile. She was thoughtful, caring, witty, and welcoming to all. She will never be forgotten. Mary is survived by her husband Shahen Hovanessian, to whom she was married to for 60 years; her daughters Linda (Donald) Larsen and Christina (Harold) Jabarian; her grandchildren Jacqueline Jabarian, Natalie Larsen, Stephanie Jabarian, and Christopher Larsen.
The family respected her wishes for a private service. Donations may be made in her name to: Church of the Good Shepherd, 504 N. Roxbury Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210, 310-285-5425.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 19, 2020