Obituary Condolences Flowers September 14, 1923 - February 23, 2019 Mary Sauceda learned from an early age what it meant to love and care for others, and she believed that anything was possible with courage, tenacity and faith. She was 19 years old when she made a life-changing decision to leave the small coal mining town of Hastings, Colorado, where her parents – Cosme and Ernestina Rios – had settled after fleeing the Mexican Revolution. A graduate of Trinidad High School, she had been awarded a scholarship to attend college in Denver, but the family insisted she stay at home. So she turned her sights on Los Angeles, where her older brother, Cosme Jr., was living. On Thanksgiving day 1942, the family – Mary, her parents, her brothers Manuel and Fred and her sister, Dora – packed into their second-hand Plymouth and began the five-day journey. Arriving in the City of Angels, they found an apartment on 14th and Main streets. Los Angeles provided new opportunities, and Mary helped support the family household with a succession of jobs: peeling apples for Van de Kamp's bakeries, packing seasonal fruits and nuts for Mission Pak Co., and proudly contributing to the war effort as a riveter for Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, making $13 a week. Early in 1948, she caught the eye of Louis Sauceda at a dance, and they married later that year. Louis was a salesperson for May Co., and the couple settled in East Los Angeles, becoming members of Our Lady of Lourdes parish. When the state pushed the Pomona Freeway through their neighborhood, they were forced to sell their home. They moved to Whittier Boulevard, where they raised their six daughters and three sons. Mary and Louis opened a printing business, and the children pitched in. Finances were tight, and their home only had two bedrooms. Keeping the family in harmony could be a challenge at times. For guidance, Mary prayed to Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, not for money or a larger house, but for patience and understanding. Even though she wasn't able to realize her dream of college, she made sure that her children valued learning and honored their Catholic education. Mary was an active member of St. Alphonsus parish in East L.A., starting a teen club and serving on a number of committees and as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a dedicated volunteer, helping at her children's elementary and high schools. A founding member of the local chapter of United Neighborhood Organization (UNO), she advocated for education and social justice in the Latino community. She was especially active in the fight against insurance companies that engaged in the unfair practice of charging high premiums to customers based on their residency in East Los Angeles. During this time, she cared for her elderly mother and provided childcare for grandchildren. When Louis had a stroke in 1986, she defied doctors' orders to put him in a facility. She kept him active with daily visits to mass, and her commitment enabled the two of them to walk down the aisle and renew their wedding vows on their 40th anniversary. In 2005, she was honored by her peers as Mexican Mother of the Year for her devotion to family and church. Mary relished the laughter and conversation when surrounded by her family which includes nine children and their spouses: Carol (Jim), Patsy (Ralph), Christine, Robert (Phebe), Katie (Robert), Margie (Tom), Gracie, Ed (Gwyneth), John (Carolyn); her 22 grandchildren and their spouses; her 20 great-grandchildren; and her brother Fred Rios (Sarah) and sister, Dora Perea. She was predeceased by Louis and brothers Cosme Jr. and Manuel. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to City of Hope in Duarte, and St. Alphonsus Church, 532 S. Atlantic Blvd., East Los Angeles.