1926 - 2019 Mary McKinstry Turk, a longtime resident of Pasadena/San Marino passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 after a long illness.Mary, 93, is survived by her three children: Ross Thomas, Chip Thomas, and Lynn Beasley, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her first husband Evan Thomas, her second husband, Tom Turk, and two of her children David Thomas and Tracey Thomas Mary was born in 1926 in Hinsdale, Illinois. In 1943 she left Hinsdale to attend Scripps College in San Diego. California and its mild climate enticed Mary to stay and she made her home in San Marino, California. All of her children were raised in San Marino and attended school there.Mary was an elegant lady, but she also led an active life. Golfing, boating, water skiing and snow skiing were sports she enjoyed. She always practiced kindness and she engaged in many charitable activities as well. She was an ardent supporter and member of the Pasadena Guild of Children's Hospital, which she joined in the early 1970's.As a member of the Valley Hunt Club, Mary loved to entertain her family and friends there. But most of her time at the Valley Hunt Club was spent playing Bridge frequently with her many friends.A memorial service will be held at the San Marino Community Church at 1:00pm, Saturday, November 2nd, followed by a celebration of life at the San Gabriel Country Club.In lieu of flowers, Mary has requested that donations be made to the Pasadena Guild of the Children's Hospital or to the Norris Cancer Center.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019