September 19, 1924 - June 11, 2020 Mary Margaret Smith, nee Wammack, died peacefully in her sleep on June 11, 2020. She was born in Vinita, Oklahoma on September 19, 1924 to Harry Melvin Wammack Sr. and Hildred Williams Wammack. She was named for her godmother, Mary Margaret McBride, her mother's old friend who was a well-known radio host and author. In 1928, the family moved to San Diego, and then to Glendale in 1931. She vividly remembered when "the street ran with mud" during the Great Crescenta Valley Flood of 1934. She attended Horace Mann Elementary, Toll Junior High, and Hoover High Schools, graduating in 1941 as class valedictorian. She attended Occidental College briefly, but after World War II began, she moved to Cal Tech where she studied aeronautical engineering and mechanical drafting, and later worked at Lockheed in airplane design. After the war, Mary Margaret attended UCLA where she pledged Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Following her graduation in 1948, she began a 37-year career as an elementary school teacher in the Los Angeles City schools. She was proud to have taught every grade level, as well as the gifted.Mary Margaret met her future husband Fred McIntyre Smith, who was also a teacher, at a dance in Los Angeles, and they were married June 29, 1958 at North Glendale Methodist church. They resided in Sunland until 1971, when they returned to Glendale for good.Mary Margaret and Fred loved to travel and camp, they visited all 50 states as well as Canada, Mexico, and Europe. They took their family on driving trips all over North America every summer, and especially enjoyed backpacking in the Sierra Nevada, exploring the American Southwest, and driving to Alaska, which they did several times. The highlight of their travels was sailing to the South Pacific and Australia on the Queen Elizabeth II.During her career and throughout her life Mary Margaret was active in the Glendale community including serving in the Women's Committee of the Glendale Symphony Orchestra, AAUW, PEO, the Women's Civic League, and as president of the Glendale Assistance League. She often said that in a volunteer organization, the only really good job to have was president because it's the most fun. She especially enjoyed chairing the Assistance League's annual Festival of Trees event, which she did multiple times. In 2013, she was recognized for her tireless philanthropic efforts by the Glendale YWCA with their Heart & Excellence Award.Mary Margaret is survived by her son Edson McIntyre Smith of Los Angeles, her daughter Roxana Smith Rascoe of Fort Myers Beach, FL, and four grandchildren: Alec, Coral, Piper and Tarquin. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred and her two brothers, Harry Melvin "H.M." Wammack and Jack Wammack. Funeral Directors: www.CrippenMortuary.com
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 20, 2020.