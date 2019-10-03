|
June 3, 1925 - September 12, 2019 Mary Martha Krupa, IHM died on September 12, welcomed into heaven on the feast of the Holy Name of Mary. She was born June Catherine in Hoboken, New Jersey to Mary and Victor Krupa and chose the name Mary Martha as a Sister of the Immaculate Heart. She celebrated her 75th Jubilee in 2018 as a member of the Immaculate Heart Community. Two siblings, Maryanne and Paul, predeceased her.Her first professional career as a teacher involved high school English classes at St. Anthony's, Long Beach, and in Los Angeles, Bishop Conaty, Our Lady Queen of Angels, and Immaculate Heart. In 1967 she taught at Workman and Wilson High Schools in the Hacienda La Puente School District. She was known for her high standards and rigorous assignments that challenged her students and made them proficient, disciplined writers.When Mary Martha retired from teaching in 1980, she was 55 and then pursued a career in nursing; she enrolled at Loma Linda University where she received her R.N. Her early years as a nurse were spent on the OB floor at Queen of the Valley Hospital. From there she moved into home health care with the Visiting Nurses Association and loved working one on one with patients who were homebound. Among her patients were people with AIDS.Her professional preparation and her compassionate caring presence not only enhanced the physical well-being of her patients but blessed and inspired their spiritual lives as well.In retirement, Mary Martha was a volunteer at Citrus Valley Hospice; she read for Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic, and participated in adult education and creative writing classes, ever enthusiastic about honing her writing skills. She enjoyed knitting baby blankets for the homeless, reading, travel, and was an ardent sports fan. Mary Martha was never at a loss for words; outspoken, a good listener and keen observer of human behavior, her perspective on the IHM Community, world affairs, and national politics was never ambiguous. With her lifelong friend, Gloria Kolarik, Mary Martha enjoyed friendships and community at Westminster Gardens in Duarte until her failing health required nursing care.The Immaculate Heart Community was blessed by Mary Martha's decades of service through her work on committees and participation in gatherings and meetings that shaped Community spirit and life. She will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, solicitude for others' health and well-being. She was a model of a joyful heart and deep spirituality. Her beloved family and IHMs who predeceased her embrace her now in her eternal home.Mary Martha donated her body to science – the UC Irvine Willed Body Program. She is survived by her nephews, Mark, Luke, and Matthew Mayercin; her nieces, Elizabeth Mayercin and Annie Aberman, and many grandnieces and grandnephews. The Memorial Service to celebrate Mary Martha's life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 435 Berkeley Ave., Claremont, CA 91711.Donations to honor the life of Mary Martha Krupa, IHM may be made to the Immaculate Heart Community, 5515 Franklin Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90028.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 3, 2019