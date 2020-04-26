|
|
August 15, 1930 - April 20, 2020 On April 20, 2020 Mary Martha Todd passed easily into heaven. Mary was born in Los Angeles to Violet and Alvin Tramill on August 15, 1930. She lived on the west side of Los Angeles and attended University High where she met the only man for her – Roger Grey Todd. They were married in Los Angeles in 1951. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together and Mary remained true to Roger the last four years.Soon after marriage and the beginning of creating a family, Mary and Roger travelled and lived in many foreign postings. Their first foreign post was Hong Kong, to be followed by Beirut, Saudi Arabia, Paris, Bahrain, Brussels and Turkey. Roger retired with Mary to Monterey in 1994. In every city she lived, she found a passion to support; from the American Women's' Club in Hong Kong and Lebanon to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. She believed in giving back, both to her local community as well as personally to her friends and family.Mary and Roger have two children, Joyce (Reid) and Blake; four grandchildren, Lauren (Patrick), Todd (Palin), Vanessa (Nicholas) and Mason (Rebecca) and four great-grandchildren, Kate, Tess, Jane and Grey.The family will celebrate the life of a wonderful much-loved woman, a loyal and supportive mother, proud and sharing grandmother, and a blessed and joyous great -grandmother in a private gathering.In lieu of any flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, 886 Cannery Row, Monterey, CA, 93940. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Mary's guestbook and leave messages for her family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2020