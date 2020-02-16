|
April 17, 1947 - December 13, 2019 Mary Monica Odani (née Farrey), 72, passed away peacefully at home on December 13, 2019. She is survived by Robin (Frank) Guiffreda, Gillian (Jay) Hart, and Nick Odani. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Gavin, Kahlan, and Micah.Born and raised in Wisconsin, Mary Monica was the oldest of Ray and Monica Farrey's seven children. After spending the majority of her childhood in Baraboo, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the tumultuous 60s. She studied Political Science, History, Foreign Economics, and Hebrew, but actually earned her BA in Foreign Relations. She graduated in 1969 and like the true pioneer woman she was, ventured West for a new life in Southern California.Upon her move to Los Angeles, Monica met and married Allan Odani, raising her family in the South Bay. After being a stay-at-home mom for 20 years, she reentered the workforce and spent a number of years with Keenan & Associates in the Property & Liability division. She found her calling in her 50s and went back to college at California State University, Long Beach to earn her Social Science teaching credential. Working at Bais Yaakov, Torrance Unified School District, and Banning High School, she was able to share her seemingly endless knowledge and enrich the lives of others.Monica suffered a stroke in 2013, but decided that wasn't for her and proceeded to make a strong recovery. In her post-retirement years, she took yearly road trips, traveled to Europe and hiked with the On the Hill Gang Los Angeles, spent time with her grandkids, and sought to be out in nature at every opportunity.Per her wishes, Monica was returned to the earth in an all-natural burial where she will forever enjoy her beloved wildflowers. She will be missed but always loved and remembered.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2020