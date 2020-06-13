December 25, 1922 - June 8, 2020 Mary Noël Magistro passed away on June 8, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Claremont. She was 97.Mary Noël was born December 25, 1922 in Los Angeles, California to Dominica Itcaina Etchart and Mathieu Etchart, natives of Urepel, France. She attended local Chino schools and was salutatorian of her graduating senior class. After attending Chaffey College, she was accepted at the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy in 1944.Mary Noël worked as a pharmacist at Horton and Converse in Ontario and at San Antonio Hospital in Upland where she met her future husband, Charles Magistro, originally from East Orange New Jersey. They were married in 1948 and moved to New York where Charles received his degree in Physical Therapy from Columbia University while Noël worked as a pharmacist at Orange Memorial Hospital.In 1950, they returned to Ontario where they resided until settling in Upland where they lived for 46 years before moving to Claremont in 2004.Mary Noël was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 2016, son Charles, Jr. in 1985 and brother, Ferdinand. She leaves four daughters and their husbands: Paulette and Budd Simpson of Juneau, Alaska; Elise and Joseph Baumgaertner of Claremont; Andrea and Jon Nadler of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Maria and Peter Sherry of Upper Nyack, New York. She also leaves ten grandchildren and two great grandsons, her sister, Arlette McGurty and many nieces and nephews.Mary Noël was laid to rest at a private graveside service at Bellevue Memorial Park. A funeral Mass and celebration will be held in her memory at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Noël's name to either the Epilepsy Foundation of America or the Cystinosis Research Foundation.



