Mary Nomoto, age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Arcadia Methodist Hospital. She was born in 1926, in San Bernardino, California, to Katsutaro and Tsutayo Oshima. In compliance with the federal government's Executive Order 9066, calling for Japanese Americans to be interned during WWII, Mary, her parents, and two older brothers Frank and Albert were transported and confined to the Poston Internment camp in Arizona from 1942-1945. It was there that Mary met her future husband, Mitsugi Nomoto. In 1946 the couple married, settling in Los Angeles. Both eventually became hairdressers and had their own beauty salon. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband Mitsugi in 2009 and is survived by her three children, Alan (Susan) Nomoto, Marsha (Mike) Riley, and Adrienne (Jimi) Yamagishi; grandsons Rory Nomoto, John Riley, and Alan Riley; granddaughters Erin Nomoto, Leslie (Joe) Yamagishi Pie, Kelly Yamagishi, and Joni (Kenny) Yamagishi-Eng; and great-granddaughter Emiko Pie; two sisters-in-law Patsy Iwaki and Aiko (Bob) Von Achen; and several nieces and nephews. Mary will be greatly missed by family and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, 5:00-7:00 PM. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 4011 Clinton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004, at 10:00 AM, casual business attire. In lieu of flowers, please kindly send a donation to Christ Presbyterian Church. www.fukuimortuary.com 13-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 27, 2019