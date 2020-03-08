|
Mary was born August 2 in Los Angeles, CA to Bertha and Samuel Makhanian. This wonderful Wife of 67 years, Mother of 2, Grandmother of 3, and Great-grandmother of 8, Sister, Aunt passed away on March 2. Her infectious smile, kindness and her great sense of humor left an impression on everyone she knew. She loved and was loved by her family, friends, and her beloved dog "KC." Funeral will be 12:30 p.m. Tues March 10, 2020 at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. James Armenian Apostolic Church 90056.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 8, 2020