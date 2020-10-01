February 15, 1959 - September 6, 2020 It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of Mary Nugent (Conforti) who died unexpectedly on September 6, 2020 at the age of 61 from complications during heart surgery. Mary was born to Kathleen and Peter Conforti in Sun Valley, CA on February 15, 1959. She attended CSU Northridge. She worked for LA Metro Rail for 17 years and Jaffe Insurance Agency for 3 years. Mary served as a troop leader for Girl Scouts of America and was involved with all her children's activities. Mary was a special person with unlimited compassion for others, a generous nature, and the kindest heart. Her family was everything to her. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen, and brother Clifford. She is survived by husband Edward Nugent (26 years of marriage), her treasured children Kellianne and Kevin Nugent, father Peter Conforti, sisters Christine Polansky, Katherine Conforti (Michael), brothers Philip (Terri) Conforti, John (Lisa) Conforti, Thomas (Kristin) Conforti, and 14 nieces and nephews. Due to Covid, a celebration of her life will be held later.



