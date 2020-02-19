Home

May 13, 1942 - January 21, 2020 Mary Patricia McCormick Noel, daughter of Peter J. & E. Marion McCormick in Harrisburg, PA, born 5/13/42, died of complications associated with Alzheimer's in Encino, CA, 1/21/2020. She grew up in Lykens, PA, and attended Catholic schools in the area. Patricia graduated from Immaculata University and worked in medical research in Philadelphia. She married Mark Noel 10/9/65 and began a love affair that would span Europe, North America and the Middle East. She settled in Los Angeles, earned her MA in Ed at Claremont College and taught Chemistry and Physics for 28 years in both public and private high schools. She also taught at the American and International Schools in Dubai. Awarded Regional High School Teacher by American Chemical Society, Edison Outstanding Teacher, 2 NSF Fellowships, Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship, Western Regional Catalyst Award among others for her interactive approach to teaching Chemistry. She retired in WY where she enjoyed hiking, yoga and deep friendships. Survived by daughter, Kathleen Noel Harrison, son-in-law and 2 granddaughters, by sister, Judith McCormick Daniel and extended family along Eastern Seaboard and WY. Memorial to be held Saturday, February 29, at 11am at Campbell Hall School in North Hollywood, CA. Donations to Pat Noel Science Scholarship are welcome in lieu of flowers (https://www.campbellhall.org/pat-noel-science-fund).
