Mary Pauline Naftel Wheeler, called by the voice of Jesus, ascended peacefully to heaven on November 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born to Paul and Ida Mae Naftel on July 26, 1927, in Pomona California; her husband and life partner of almost 60 years, Roger S. Wheeler, passed away in 2008. Mary attended local Claremont schools, where she and future husband, Roger, were grade school classmates; graduating from Claremont High School in 1945. She attended University of Oregon for one year, before returning to Scripps College, and then graduating from La Verne College (now University of La Verne) with a BA Education in 1949. She and Roger wed on August 28, 1948, while students at the local colleges. Mary taught elementary school for several years before starting a family: first Paul in 1953; Nelson in 1955; Mark in 1956; and finally Martha in 1961. Mary was active throughout her life in local community affairs, including: The Claremont Presbyterian Church; the Assistance League of Pomona Valley; the Boy Scouts of America; the Girl Scouts of the USA; Recording for the Blind; and in her later years as a Board Member of the Westminster Gardens Retirement Community in Duarte. She loved to play bridge, socialize with friends, spend time at the family beach cottage, and travel the world. Mary and Roger traveled to nearly 50 countries, which they thoroughly enjoyed. Mary put her family first, and is one of the last members of the founding families of the Claremont citrus industry; her grandfather having entered the business in 1888 and her father having set out his first grove in 1919. She was very proud of her heritage. She was an only child and was named for her father, Paul. They adored each other and, in adulthood, Mary considered her father to be her best friend. Mary inherited her father's mechanical aptitude and was known to be able to fix anything from a broken grove sprinkler…to a broken clothes dryer…to a teenage child's broken heart.She is survived by her four children: Paul (Maureen); Nelson (Ellen); Mark (Pam); and Martha Wheeler Anderson (Todd); 10 grandchildren: Megan; Whitney Johnson (Michael); Lucas (Donna); Chelsea Grady (Patrick); Paige Brownlie (Will); Clayton (Morgan); Kip Bowman; Jack Bowman; Preston; and Mindy; and seven great-grandchildren: Rachel; Ethan Johnson; Austin Johnson; Roger; Sequoia Grady: Vivian Brownlie and Brooks. She will missed by all who had the pleasure of making her acquaintance. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to VNA Hospice and Mother's loving caregivers.A celebration of life and luncheon reception will be held at The Claremont Presbyterian Church on Friday December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at 1111 N. Mountain Avenue, Claremont Calif, 91711In lieu of flowers, Mary suggested donations be made to: The Mt. San Antonio Gardens Scholarship Fund (900 E. Harrison, Pomona Calif 91767), The Claremont Presbyterian Church (1111 N. Mountain Avenue, Claremont, Cal 91711) , or The American Red Cross, Claremont Chapter (2065 N. Indian Hill Blvd. Claremont Cal. 91711)
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 1, 2019