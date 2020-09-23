February 24, 1933 - September 18, 2020 Sister Mary Sheila Fay, SND (Sheila Jane Fay), aka Sister Mary LaTier, 87, died Friday, September 18, 2020 in Thousand Oaks.Jane Fay, daughter of William and Eva (Abrams) Fay, was born February 24, 1933 in Waterloo Iowa. The family moved to Southern California when Sheila was three years old. She and her two younger brothers were blessed with parents who provided a Catholic education for all three of their children through high school. Sheila earned a scholarship to Immaculate Heart College and following her graduation from college, Sheila entered the Sisters of Notre Dame. Sister then spent 45 years as a teacher, counselor and administrator in high schools which included Notre Dame Academy, Los Angeles; St. Matthias High School, Huntington Park; La Reina High School and Bonaventure High School in Ventura County.Sister Mary Sheila is survived by her nieces, Stacy Fay Goodenough of Chino Hills, Robin Fay Gary of Austin, Texas, and Kathleen (Kit) Fay Jordan of San Diego; close friend, Renee Tedesco of Arizona and several great nieces and nephews.She will be interred at Assumption Cemetery, Simi Valley. Donations in Sister Mary Sheila's name may be made to Sisters of Notre Dame, 1776 Hendrix Ave., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360.



