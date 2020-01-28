|
June 23, 1923 - January 24, 2020 Mary is survived by her two friends Sandra Ball-Rokeach & Evan Shorten, her nieces Jessica Sumiye & Eleanor Haruko; sister-in-law Marjorie Robbins Oi. Predeceased by brothers Sammy Junsuke & Walter Yasuo Oi, parents Matsunosuke & Toshiko Kawada Oi. Mary's parents immigrated from Kochi-ken, Japan in the early 1900s. She lived her life in LA, except during Japanese Internment when she was relocated to Santa Anita racetrack and Amache in Granada Colorado. Mary was hired to work in Washington, DC during the war, returning to complete her education at UCLA and MSW at USC.Mary spent her life working toward equality & justice for children-for the Pasadena Guidance Clinic, LA County Welfare, the Frostig Center and then in private practice. She was dedicated to helping children, guiding them & their families to lead healthier, happier lives. Mary was an avid follower of LA Lakers & Dodgers and traveled the world throughout her life. Donations in her memory can be made to Little Tokyo Service Center 231 East 3rd Street G-106, Los Angeles, CA 90013, or Guide Dogs for the Blind, Inc., P.O. Box 3950 San Rafael, CA 94912-3950.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020