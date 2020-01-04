|
February 24, 1954 - December 10, 2019 Mary-Taylor Carter, of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, died at the age of 65 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, eighteen months after being diagnosed with cancer. Mary was born on February 24, 1954, in Plainview, Texas, to Robert Montgomery Carter and Reta Jane (Norman) Carter. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts, with a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude. After college Mary lived in Los Angeles for many years, where she was the curator of a museum dedicated to contemporary and historic electric art. Mary moved to Boston in 2001, where she worked in operations management for both non-profit and for-profit organizations. Mary was in the process of writing a book about the field of mitigation in death penalty cases when she died. Mary was radical, awesome, hilarious, super intelligent, and extremely generous. She was known for her quick wit, her booming laugh, and her kind and deeply compassionate spirit. She was a hero to her friends and family. She loved classical music, literature, fine wine, and hiking with good friends in New Mexico, California, and Massachusetts. Mary was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her longtime partner Evelyn Barnes, whom she married in 2017, her sister Jane Carter of Jamaica Plain, MA, her brother Robert Carter of Horseshoe Bay, TX, and Cynthia Hester of Lubbock, TX, her sister Page Carter and her spouse Sandy Bodner, of Medford, MA, her niece Morgan Ripski and her husband Michael and their sons Clyde and Oliver Grey of New Orleans, LA, as well as several cousins. Mary had many close friends, including Nancy Whiteside, who was like a sister to her. Mary also shared a special relationship with David Rocamora, the son of Jane Rocamora, a friend since college. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020