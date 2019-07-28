|
|
June 1928 - July 2019 Mary Toyoko Usui Toma, a longtime Angeleno, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and former PTA leader of many years, passed away on July 21st in L.A. The memorial service is on Fri., Aug. 9, at 11 am at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave., Little Tokyo. The burial service is on Sat., Aug. 10, at 9:30 am at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills. Mourning her passing are children Dana, April, Robin, Heather Carr, Heidi Schmiedeke; grandchildren Graham, Alec, Nina, Kylie, Isabelle, Julian, William and Eric; siblings, Frank (and Susie) Usui, Terry (and Roy) Nakawatase, and Jim (and Nancy) Usui; and many dear extended family members and friends. For more info, call 800-204-3131 (www.legacy.com)
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 28, 2019