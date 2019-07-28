Home

Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
300 S. Central Ave.
Los Angeles, CA
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA
Mary U. Toma


1928 - 2019
Mary U. Toma Obituary
June 1928 - July 2019 Mary Toyoko Usui Toma, a longtime Angeleno, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and former PTA leader of many years, passed away on July 21st in L.A. The memorial service is on Fri., Aug. 9, at 11 am at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave., Little Tokyo. The burial service is on Sat., Aug. 10, at 9:30 am at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills. Mourning her passing are children Dana, April, Robin, Heather Carr, Heidi Schmiedeke; grandchildren Graham, Alec, Nina, Kylie, Isabelle, Julian, William and Eric; siblings, Frank (and Susie) Usui, Terry (and Roy) Nakawatase, and Jim (and Nancy) Usui; and many dear extended family members and friends. For more info, call 800-204-3131 (www.legacy.com)
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 28, 2019
