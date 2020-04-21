|
October 12, 1928 - April 6, 2020 Mary W. Moore, 91, of Los Angeles, passed away April 6, 2020.She was the youngest of eight children born to the late William and Mary Wood on October 12, 1928, in Harrell, Arkansas. Following her mother's death, she moved to Los Angeles with her older sisters when she was eleven. Mary graduated from Belmont High School in 1946 and later received an AA from Southwest Community College in 1972.She married the late Thomas Moore in 1956. They moved to the pink corner house on Markton, where she resided until her death. Mary is survived by three children: Denise Diaab, Darryl Kelly, and Stephen Moore. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She attended Second Baptist Church, Los Angeles in her youth and returned later in life, worshipping in person until her illness beginning in 2012, and then via the KJLH Sunday radio broadcast. Mary will be remembered for the love, thoughtfulness, and generosity she showed to her family and friends. She always said, "You have to remember to be grateful" and began every meal with "the Lord is my shepherd I shall not want".
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020