Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kasai
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Y. Kasai

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Y. Kasai Obituary
Mary Yoshiko (Komatsuka) Kasai went home to join her beloved husband Jimmy on Monday, October 7th, 2019 at the age of 94. Mary leaves 3 children, 3 granddaughters, and numerous people dear to her. Service and burial will be Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 9am at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, California. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Mary's name to the Go For Broke National Education Center, 355 E 1st St., Suite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90012, to honor her husband.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.