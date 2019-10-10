|
|
Mary Yoshiko (Komatsuka) Kasai went home to join her beloved husband Jimmy on Monday, October 7th, 2019 at the age of 94. Mary leaves 3 children, 3 granddaughters, and numerous people dear to her. Service and burial will be Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 9am at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, California. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Mary's name to the Go For Broke National Education Center, 355 E 1st St., Suite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90012, to honor her husband.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019