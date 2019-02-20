September 4, 1933 - February 4, 2019 Mary Zirin, Author and Russian Scholar Mary Zirin passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. She was 86. Born as Mary Fleming in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Mary migrated with her family to Texas and subsequently to Denver, Colorado. Mary attended high school in Denver where she was an honors student. She then matriculated at the University of Colorado at Boulder where she earned a degree in Art History. Mary traveled to Paris, France, where she was employed by the U.S. Army for nearly 3 years. She then returned to her native Colorado to accept a position at the High-Altitude Observatory in Boulder. It was there she met her husband of 50-plus years, Dr. Harold "Hal" Zirin. They married in 1957 and remained so until his death. Mary relocated to Southern California in 1964 with her husband Hal and two adopted children after he accepted a professorship at the California Institute of Technology (Cal-Tech University). The couple resided in Altadena for 43 years and later Pasadena, California, for almost 11 years. Mary raised her children and completed her doctorate in Russian Linguistics at UCLA. She taught Russian at Occidental College and Cal-Tech. Mary authored the book, "The Calvary Maiden," by translating the story from an original Russian manuscript. It was published in 1988. Mary also co-authored the "Dictionary of Russian Women Writers" in 1994. Mary was an editor of numerous books and periodicals during her life. She was an ardent supporter and contributor to the Center for Slavic, Eurasian and East European Studies at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harold Zirin, in 2012. Mary is survived by a son, Daniel Zirin, of Highlands Ranch, CO, and a daughter, Dana Haigney of Altadena, CA. She is also survived by 2 grandsons, William and Jacob Zirin; her daughter-in-law, Diane Zirin, son-in-law, John Haigney and step-grandson, Sean Haigney. A celebration of life is planned at a future date. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019