August 15, 1940 - November 1, 2019 Born in Chicago Ill., she moved to California with her family in 1952. Maryellen studied at St. Vincent's School of Nursing, becoming a RN in 1961. She later continued her studies and in 1975, became one of the first licensed Family Planning Nurse Practitioners in the state of California. Her career led her from Women's Clinic, in Beverly Hills, to Valley Community Clinic, in North Hollywood. She worked as a healthcare practitioner as well at the teen clinic. She later became a licensed therapist, counseling numerous clients in her home office. Maryellen was a strong, influential woman. She gave council and advice to all she knew. Family and friends were an utmost importance. She had many dear friends, from high school, for over 65 years, whom she lunched with regularly.She always instilled the value of family. Her Chicago relatives were an important element of her life, and continue to be. Her residence on Muirfield Road was a true example of who she was. Her home was filled with light, openness, and photos. So many photos. And always, she had a boxer, her beloved, crazy breed of dog, for which she had a great love. But utmost was her family. Her children were her legacy. She was their foremost cheerleader. Her Thanksgivings were a formal event, for 25 or more, a sit down meal, at a custom table. Finally was her love of Hawaii. She took an annual vacation, with her children, to Kahana Sunset on Maui, for over 40 years. She will always be remembered for her true love and support. She is survived by her loving children David (Chilo), Debbie, Patrick (Stephanie), grandson Kyle, brother Art, and nieces, Pamela, Julia, Caitlyn, Susan and Nancy, and sister-in-law Delores. She is pre-deceased by her parents Bud and Mabel Walsh, brother Tom, nephew Tim, and sister-in-law Susan "Fanny". Donations may be made to Valley Community Clinic. A private gathering will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019