Marylee Chipman

January 5, 1938 - September 16, 2020 Marylee passed away peacefully and will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills. She was born and spent her early years in Pasadena, then the Larchmont area. Marylee met her husband John Chipman of 63 years at Los Angeles H.S. After attending USC they moved to Burbank. Following a brief career, she devoted herself to raising two sons, John Wesley and Matthew, whom both attended USC.Marylee maintained a small circle of life-long friends that were dear to her. She was often admired for her figure and flawless appearance; always well groomed, well dressed, fresh faced and beautiful. Staying active with tennis, bowling and regular trips to the gym until late in life kept her in great shape and growing strong. Her love of the beach and dining out were enjoyed throughout her lifetime, along with travel, being a frequent moviegoer and avid reader. She relished taking her granddaughters for a meal and movie when she could, and was always amazingly generous with them.Marylee leaves behind her adoring husband John, brother Eric Matthews and his wife Judy, brother John Caster and his wife Karen, son Matt Chipman and wife Amy, and granddaughters Lexi, Ashley and Tiffany.May she rest in eternal peace with the knowledge that she lives on in our hearts.



