Marylou Powell passed peacefully in Arcadia, California on May 26, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a true humanitarian, always concerned with the welfare of others, and lived her life by the adage, "may I not criticize my neighbor until I have walked a mile in his moccasins." She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and generosity. Marylou was born in Los Angeles, California on November 13, 1926 to Roy and Bertha Buchanan. After graduating from Manual Arts High School, she went to work for Farmers & Merchants Security Pacific Bank in downtown Los Angeles. In 1950, she married F. Burton Powell, together they moved to Arcadia and raised two children. While raising her children, she worked from home for the California Probation, Parole & Correctional Association. She later returned to work for Security Bank. After retirement, she owned and operated Marylou's Corner, a re-sale clothing shop in Arcadia.Marylou is preceded by her husband, Burton, and by her brother, Roy. She is survived by her two children, Ken Powell (Marisel) and Diane Powell Campbell, and her two grandchildren, Tenaya Campbell and Jonah Campbell. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. At Marylou's request, there will be no service. Marylou and Burton honeymooned in Yosemite, where they continued to camp and enjoy the valley for over 60 years. Donations in Marylou's memory can be made to the Yosemite Conservancy, 101 Montgomery St, Suite 1700, San Francisco, CA 94104, (415) 434-1782. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 7, 2019