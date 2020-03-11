Home

(101) Seattle, WA born Nisei passed away on January 15, 2020 in Gardena. She is survived by her daughter, Miyoko Ono of Japan; sister, Harue Tsurutome; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:00PM at Faith United Methodist Church. 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Faith United Methodist Church. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 11, 2020
