NAKAMURA, Masao 95, Gilroy, CA born native, resident of Southern California for over 60 years, passed away peacefully on August 14, surrounded by his family in Prosper TX.He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Terrie (Mark) Okamura; grandson, Cayden Okamura; nieces, Lynn Nakamura, Sherrie (Dan) Saje; Donna (Geoff) Fisher, Karen (Tom) Gowanlock; grand-nieces & grand-nephews, Amy Vanderlip, Jake and Maia-Rose Saje, Alex and Andy Fisher, and Tommy Gowanlock; sister-in-law, Jean Nakamura and many friends.Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, at 11:30AM at Green Hills Memorial Park Chapel, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA with Rev. Kory Quon of Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating. www.Fukuimortuary.com 213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 20, 2019
