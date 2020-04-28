|
Masayo "Massie" Uyeda, 94 years old, of Seattle, WA passed away on April 13th, 2020 in Whittier, CA. Masayo was born a "Nisei" on October 6th, 1925. She grew up the youngest in a household of four siblings, her brothers Takeo and Keigi, and her sisters Toshiko and Kazuko. She attended school in Seattle until 1942 when she and her mother were relocated to the Minidoka Internment camp in Hunt, Idaho. After WWII, Masayo attended Holy Names College (Spokane, WA) where she graduated with a B.S. in 1958. She married Mamoru "Mark" Uyeda on September 26th, 1959 in Los Angeles. Together they spent over fifty happy years living in the greater Los Angeles area.She is survived by her son Gary (Nancy Petersen) Uyeda, grandchildren, Jake and Meghan Uyeda, and by over 70 nieces, nephews, grand, and great-grand nieces and nephews who affectionately know her as "Aunty Massie". www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 28, 2020