May 3, 1929 - December 24, 2019 Called Mabo by his predeceased wife, Sumiko, and other relatives, George by his medical staff and friends at the poker club, and Gramps by his loving granddaughters, Masayoshi George Tahara passed away truly peacefully and quickly on Christmas Eve with loved ones around him. Born on May 3, 1929 in Los Angeles to Japanese immigrant parents, Masao and Osaki Tahara, Mabo grew up as the youngest of eight children in Los Angeles. Mabo's studies at Foshay Junior High School were interrupted during WWII and continued at Amache Internment camp in Colorado although he told his kids that was where he learned his poker skills. After retirement from Ralphs Market, Mabo dedicated himself to poker tournaments at Hawaiian Gardens Casino. As he liked to say, "I go to work at the club." Mabo leaves his four very sad children, Stanley Tahara, Donald Tahara (Jocelyn), Patty Tahara Rassouli (Abbas), and Korie Tahara Jacobs (Craig), and his beloved granddaughters, Jillianne and Hanna, and a dear niece, Randi Tahara. A private burial will be held in January, and Mabo will be interred at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes beside Sumiko.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020