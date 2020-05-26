MATLOCK M. MIMS M.D.
May 21, 1928 - May 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that it is announced the passing of Dr. Matt Mims. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie, in 2019. He practiced Urology in the Beverly Hills and Santa Monica areas until his retirement in 1999. A special thanks is given to his care givers Ella, Kimberly and Norma and the wonderful caring doctors and nurses at Saint Johns Hospital in Santa Monica. To all those who knew this special man, please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

Published in Los Angeles Times on May 26, 2020.
