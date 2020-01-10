|
|
October 6, 1940 - January 2, 2020 Born Masatsugu Yoshida in Takamatsu, Japan, until a high school year abroad in Wisconsin renamed him Matt and led to a life of international business and travel. Matt passed away unexpectedly at his Newport Beach home. His zest for life, and braying laughter will be missed by all. Matt is survived by his three children, Emi Yoshida Bevacqua, Kenneth J Yoshida, Jenni Yoshida Smith, and their mother, Betty Marshall; his five grandchildren Olivia, Miles, Lilyana, Sasha and Nicole; his fiancée Tamar McDonald; and his sister Yaeko Kawahara.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020