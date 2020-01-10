Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Matt Yoshida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matt Yoshida

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matt Yoshida Obituary
October 6, 1940 - January 2, 2020 Born Masatsugu Yoshida in Takamatsu, Japan, until a high school year abroad in Wisconsin renamed him Matt and led to a life of international business and travel. Matt passed away unexpectedly at his Newport Beach home. His zest for life, and braying laughter will be missed by all. Matt is survived by his three children, Emi Yoshida Bevacqua, Kenneth J Yoshida, Jenni Yoshida Smith, and their mother, Betty Marshall; his five grandchildren Olivia, Miles, Lilyana, Sasha and Nicole; his fiancée Tamar McDonald; and his sister Yaeko Kawahara.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -