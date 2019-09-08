|
September 15, 1947 - August 29, 2019 Matteo Dinolfo, M.D., died peacefully from complications of ALS on Thursday, August 29th. He was surrounded by his family. Matt is survived by his wife, Melissa, his brother, Gaetano, and his two children, Philip and Adrianna.Matteo Dinolfo, M.D. , M.S., F.A.C.P. was Vice Chair of the Department of Medicine Community Practices. Dr. Dinolfo's contributions were instrumental in the expansion of the Department of Medicine's primary care and specialty practices into communities beyond Westwood and Santa Monica. These efforts were key to the development of UCLA Health into one of the largest and most sophisticated academic integrated health systems in the nation. President Napolitano, Chancellor Block, Vice Chancellor Mazziotta and UCLA Health President Spisso have approved naming the UCLA Health ambulatory clinic in Thousand Oaks located at 100 Moody Court, Los Angeles as the Matteo Dinolfo, M.D. Medical Building. Fiery, fiercely loyal, and a brilliant strategist, Matt was a stand up guy who held himself to an incredibly high standard. His quick wit, refreshing (and occasionally terrifying) candor, and his passion for his family and his work were an inspiration. Through his devotion to his patients as well as his mentoring of newer generations of physicians Matt has had a enduring impact on countless lives. He will be dearly missed, never replaced, and always in our hearts.Matt was born September 15, 1947 in Buchanan, Michigan. Dr. Dinolfo earned his B.A. in biology and chemistry and a Master's of Science degree in Physiology at Western Michigan University. He obtained his M.D. degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan. In 1976 he moved to Southern California to take an internship in internal medicine at the USC-Los Angeles County Medical Center.Dr. Dinolfo maintained a private practice in internal medicine and infectious diseases in Santa Monica. In 1994, Dr. Dinolfo was the Chief of Staff of Santa Monica Hospital, a position that he held through 1996. During the aftermath of the Northridge quake his leadership was instrumental in helping UCLA transition Santa Monica Hospital from a private community hospital to a UC owned hospital.Memorial Mass will be held at 1:30PM Friday, September 13th, at St. Monica's Catholic Church. 701 California Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UCLA Department of Medicine http://giving.ucla.edu/dinolfomemorial
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 8, 2019